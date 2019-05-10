Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Blake Davis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Preston Blake Davis, Jr. COLUMBIA - Preston Blake Davis, Jr., 75, of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born September 22, 1943, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Preston Blake Davis, Sr. and Emma Baldwin Davis. Prior to his illness, Mr. Davis was the owner and operator of a local roofing company. He enjoyed riding motorcycles when he was younger. Mr. Davis liked his Harley-Davidson bikes and always lived life to the fullest. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. The last few years, Mr. Davis spent time outdoors and found great comfort just sitting in his truck listening to his favorite music. He especially loved his little dog, Roxie. Mr. Davis was a caring and compassionate man that was always helping others. Survivors include his son, Jason Davis (Timbra); grandchildren, Cortney Freeman (Mikey), Jacob Cole (Holly), and Harley Davis; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cam, Chloe, and Jaxon; brother, Paul Davis; sister, Yvonne Mulherin; step-son, Gene Frierson; and companion of more than 30 years, Barbara Frierson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Preston Blake Davis III.; as well as, his brothers, Mike and Gene Davis. The funeral service for Mr. Davis will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, May 11th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia, SC. Burial will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 3 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at

