Preston H. Goff ELGIN A Funeral service for Preston Henry Goff, 89, will be held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Goff passed away at home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Blaney, he was the son of the late Ira Otis and Liddie Perry Goff. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from DuPont. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars, horses, dogs, yard work and gardening. Mr. Goff adored his family and taking the "Blumeing Sisters" on trips. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Laura Blume Goff; daughter, Jennifer Albert (Rusty) of Elgin; sisters, Pat Motley and Derice Dehon; and grandchildren, Alex Hall, Tyler Hall, Chelsea Brewer (Jim), and Maggie Albert. He was predeceased by a son, Preston Henry Goff, Jr.; brothers, Bobby Goff and Larry Goff; and sisters, Gladys Potter, Mary Pate, Betty Brazell. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 1, 2019