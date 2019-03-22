Princess Nichole Renwrick COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Princess Nichole Renwrick will be held Saturday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019