Princess Renwrick

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Princess Renwrick.

Princess Nichole Renwrick COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Princess Nichole Renwrick will be held Saturday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.