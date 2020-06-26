Princetta Harper COLUMBIA Princetta E. Harper, of Jenkinsville, SC, passed on to meet Jesus Christ face-to-face on June 23, 2020, at the NHC. She is survived by: her devoted sisters, Ada Harper James, Lillian Virginia Carter, Deloris Harper Goggins, and Dorothy Harper Williams. She earned a B.A. degree from Allen University, Columbia, SC and an M. A. degree from Columbia University, New York, NY, both in Education. She retired as a beloved third grade teacher having taught at: Fairwold Elementary and Roosevelt Village Elementary Schools. She was a devout Christian and served in many capacities at her church, White Hall A.M.E. Church, in Jenkinsville, SC, as long as her health permitted. She was a Life Member and Pearl Member of Gamma Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.



