Priscilla Altman Logan FLORENCE Priscilla Altman Logan, age 71, wife of Harry Legare Logan, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Florence, South Carolina. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John's Church in Florence conducted by the Very Rev. Ken Weldon. A private burial will be held at a later date. She was born May 4, 1948, in Andrews, S.C., a daughter of the late V. Elbert Altman and Kathleen Parker Altman. She was a 1970 graduate of Winthrop College and taught school for a number of years in Charleston and Berkeley counties. She moved to Columbia in 1987 when she was married and to Florence in 2001. She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by a sister Kathleen Elizabeth Rozier, and a nephew, Richard Allen Godley. Surviving are a brother Parker Altman and nieces and nephews Ashley Polk, Casey Altman, Harris Altman, Tyler Godley, Hampton Logan and Mary Logan Southerland. Also surviving are other "nieces and nephews" Courtenay McDowell Saunders and great godson Matthew Phillips Saunders, Catherine McDowell, Keating Lowery, Marshall Newton and John D. Coleman IV, and a godchild, Jennifer Hanna Ammons. Her family is most thankful for the loving care and attention given to her by Rene Gee and Joan Brown. Memorials may be made to McLeod Foundation Hope Fund or McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, S.C. 29502, or St. John's Church, 252 S. Dargan Street, Florence, S.C. 29506. Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence is in charge of arrangements.

