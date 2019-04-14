Priscilla Kelly LUGOFF - A graveside service for Priscilla "Pat" Kelly, age 67, will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lugoff, SC. Rev. Gene Rowell will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 836 Pine Grove Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Pat died on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Caldwell William and Elizabeth Peake Kelly. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Outlaw of California; and her sisters, Margie Mitchell (Weldon) of St. Matthews and Marie Kelly Carroll of Cayce; and her brothers, Donnie "Buck" Kelly (Kathy) of West Columbia and Kevin Kelly of Lugoff. Pat was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Doris K. Hunter; and brothers, Ronnie "Billy" Kelly and Joseph Kelly. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Kelly.
Kornegay Funeral Home- Lugoff-Elgin Chapel - Lugoff
1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South)
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 438-3419
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019