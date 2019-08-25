Priscilla Jordan Raymond IRMO A memorial service for Priscilla J. Raymond, 92, of Irmo, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072, Reverend Dr. Jim Glatz and Reverend Helen Harrison Ham, officiating with a private family inurnment in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church. Priscilla was born on February 18, 1927, in Pittsfield, MA to the late Willard G. Jordan and Winifred Bartlett Jordan and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She earned her Associates Degree from Green Mt. College in Poultney, VT. Priscilla was a member of Shepherd's Center of St. Andrews and Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. She volunteered at Palmetto Health Hospice in Columbia and partner with Special Olympics of SC. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Priscilla is survived by her children, Sally Dianne Raymond Clemente (John), Gary Allan Raymond (Barbara), Rodney Everett Raymond, Bethany Bartlett Raymond and Bradley Jordan Raymond; brothers, Richard Bartlett Jordan, Gilbert Arnold Jordan and David Bruce Jordan; grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Tripoli, Jordan Luke Haskins, Kati Anne Raymond, Jordan Robert Raymond, Kyle Allan Raymond, Daniel Allen Everhart, Clayton Bradley Everhart; great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas Tripoli, Rebecca Emily Tripoli and Jayden Ray Robinson; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 61 years, Allan Everett Raymond; brothers, Willard G. Jordan, Jr. and Bradford A. Jordan; granddaughter, Emily Alden Haskins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina, 1101 Harbor Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169 or South Carolina Special Olympics, PO Box 210099, Columbia, SC 2922l. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019