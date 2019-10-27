Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Sims COLUMBIA - A Mass of Christian burial for Priscilla Sims, 86, will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends to celebrate her life from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the home of Lana and Anne Sims at 1603 Kathwood Dr., Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. A remarkable woman who was loved by all who knew her, Priscilla passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born in the Republic of Panama, she was a daughter of the late Rogelio Navarro and Cecilia Smith Navarro. She was a devoted sister to her surviving siblings, Clarita Navarro Riba, Rogelio Navarro, Peter Dudley (Mary Lynn) and her sister-in-law, Teddy Hill. Priscilla and her lifelong friend, Marion Dailey, shared many laughs and adventures that enriched the lives of the entire family. Priscilla grew up in New York City, attended Rosemont College and graduated from Fordham University. For one year, she attended Sorbonne Université in Paris. While visiting relatives in Panama, Priscilla met the love of her life, Columbia native, the late Lana Hancock Sims, Sr., an officer in the US Navy in the Canal Zone. Priscilla provided love, constant support and inspiration for her four children: Lana Hancock Sims, Jr. (Anne); Mary Beth Sims Branham, Cathy Sims Phenix and Theodore "Ted" Gause Sims. She was the proud "Nin?a" to her grandchildren: Lana H. Sims, IV (Maggie) of Atlanta, GA; M. McLean Sims (Kelli) of Charlotte, NC; Ginny Sims Magrath (Richard) of Charlotte, NC; the late M. Wesley Brax; Matthew S. Phenix; Landon Sims Humphries (Tyler); Daniel R. Branham; and McKenna B. Sims. Her great grandchildren, Harper Phenix and Mary Sims, brought her great joy. She was also adored by all her nieces and nephews. Priscilla served on numerous boards: Town Theatre Board of Directors (Vice President), Richland Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Winthrop College Board of Visitors, University of South Carolina Law School Partnership Board, SC Operation Life Saver Executive Committee and Advisory Board, SC Export Consortium (Treasurer) and SC Society of Association Executives (Trade Show Chairman). She served as the Provisional Chairman, Placement Chairman, Recording Secretary and Vice President of the Junior League of Columbia. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council. Priscilla worked for the SC Railroad Association from 1972 1985 and went on the represent CSX Transportation as a Vice President and well-respected lobbyist (one of the first female lobbyists in the State). In 1982, Priscilla was selected "Woman of the Year" by the Women's Center of Midlands Technical College for making the best transition from a homemaker to working outside the home. Upon her retirement in 2000, she was awarded the prestigious "Order of the Palmetto" from Governor Jim Hodges. Priscilla had the reputation for opening her home up to friends and associates as a consummate chef and exquisite hostess and had the ability to entertain with zest that was unmatched. A performer in several productions at Town Theatre, she always had music in her heart and "La Vie En Rose" was her signature song. In her path through life, Priscilla continually and consistently thought of others always going the extra mile to ensure others were comforted and loved no matter what the occasion may have been. Our family particularly thanks all her caregivers and friends for their constant love and support. Memorials may be made to the at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and the National Center at 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Memories may be shared at

