Purman Chavis (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
Purman Chavis SALLEY Mr. Purman Chavis, 89, entered into rest on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Mr. Purman is survived by his sister Mary Mattie Chavis Hallowell. He is preceded in death by his parents Mattie Simmerman Chavis and Spurgeon Daniel Chavis; and his 7 siblings. Visitation will be 1:30 to 3 pm on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Service will be 3 pm on Sunday February 16, 2020 also at the chapel. Condolences may be made to the Chavis family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com .
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2020
