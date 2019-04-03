Purvis White Anita

Anita Purvis White COLUMBIA - Anita Purvis White, 51, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Livingston, LA, on April 3, 1967 to the late Newman and Joyce Green Purvis. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Anita served in the United States Army. She is survived by her spouse, LaNelle White of Irmo; her mother, Barbara Smith of Livingston, LA, and her brother, Clayton Purvis of LA. She is predeceased by her Pops, Roland Smith. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Fibromyalgia or . www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019
