Quay Jordan WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Quay Jordan, 90, of West Columbia formerly of Pageland, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Still Hopes in West Columbia, SC. Mrs. Jordan was born on May 23, 1930 in Pageland, South Carolina to the late George Rufus Mills and Lela Carrie Mills. She was a long time member of Providence Baptist Church in Pageland, SC. Quay was the owner and operator of Pageland Oil Company and worked for Lynches River Electric Cooperative for over 20 years. Quay was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed going on adventurous trips. Quay's interest in others was something you could always count on and it defined her character. She was rock solid, straightforward, energetic and caring throughout her life. Quay lived by the values of hard work and perseverance. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Jordan; son, Robert Maurice "Robby" Jordan Jr. and nine brothers and sisters. Mrs. Jordan is survived by her daughter, Beth Jordan McCorkle (Phillip) of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Robert Seth Jordan of Charlotte, NC and Joseph "Joey" Phillip McCorkle Jr. of Walterboro, SC; granddaughter, Kelly McCorkle Schweers (Diedrich) of Georgetown, SC and daughter-in-law, Tracy Jordan Anderson of Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. There will be a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 12:30 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728 or Still Hopes, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Jordan Family.