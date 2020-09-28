Queen Esther Hart Hentz, RNSeptember 21, 2020Huntsville, Alabama - Mrs. Queen Esther Hart Hentz, wife of the late Joseph Hentz, was born in 1921 in Florence, SC. She transitioned September 21, 2020.She was long-time member of Saint James AME Church in Pomaria, SC and later Reid Chapel AME Church in Columbia.She was a graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1945. She worked as a RN at Columbia Hospital and ended her career at Richland Memorial Hospital in 1985 after 40 years of service.Queen was an active member of Chi Eta Phi, International Nursing Sorority, Delta Eta Chapter, and the Columbia Hospital Nursing Alumni Association.Her family will cherish her memory.The public may view Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel at 1200 Fontaine Pl, Columbia SC 29223. A private ceremony for the sorors of Chi Eta Phi, International Nursing Sorority will be 12 noon Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James AME Church, Building Fund, PO Box 200, Pomaria SC 29126.