Queen Johnson Joyner COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mrs. Queen Johnson Joyner will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon Street with burial in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Joyner will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her son, Ernest (Keysha) Joyner; granddaughter, Theresa Mosley; great-grandchildren; nephew, Calvin Haynes; cousin, Mildred Davis; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020