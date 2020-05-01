Quincy Alphonso Carr, Jr. COLUMBIA - Quincy Alphonso Carr, Jr. was born August 13, 1966, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the eldest son born to the late Quincy Carr, Sr. and Jenniese Blake Carr. He departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones in Blythewood, South Carolina. Quincy was educated in the public schools of Richland County where he graduated from Richland Northeast High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Next, he worked for the Department of Corrections, and later International Paper. He was a member of Adams Northeast AME Church. Quincy leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his dedicated wife, Chandra; children, Sierra, Quincy III, and Chanaya; his grandchildren, Serenity, Deanni, and LaBrian; his mother, Jenniese Blake Carr, mother-in-law, Ella Reed, his brothers Todd Carr and Sean (Monika) Carr; nephews, nieces, his aunts Gail (Jocelyn Barnes), Mary (the late Ted) Hammond, Dorothy (William) Young, uncle, Robert (Catherine) Carr, and a host of other family and friends, especially his fellow Marines- 'Semper Fi!'. Homegoing services for Mr. Carr will be held Friday, May 2, 2020, 2:00PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.