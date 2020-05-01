Quincy Alphonso Carr
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quincy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quincy Alphonso Carr, Jr. COLUMBIA - Quincy Alphonso Carr, Jr. was born August 13, 1966, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the eldest son born to the late Quincy Carr, Sr. and Jenniese Blake Carr. He departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones in Blythewood, South Carolina. Quincy was educated in the public schools of Richland County where he graduated from Richland Northeast High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Next, he worked for the Department of Corrections, and later International Paper. He was a member of Adams Northeast AME Church. Quincy leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his dedicated wife, Chandra; children, Sierra, Quincy III, and Chanaya; his grandchildren, Serenity, Deanni, and LaBrian; his mother, Jenniese Blake Carr, mother-in-law, Ella Reed, his brothers Todd Carr and Sean (Monika) Carr; nephews, nieces, his aunts Gail (Jocelyn Barnes), Mary (the late Ted) Hammond, Dorothy (William) Young, uncle, Robert (Catherine) Carr, and a host of other family and friends, especially his fellow Marines- 'Semper Fi!'. Homegoing services for Mr. Carr will be held Friday, May 2, 2020, 2:00PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Service
2:00 PM
Homegoing services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved