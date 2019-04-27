Quincy Brunson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Quincy J. Brunson, 34, of 209 Castle Ridge Dr., Columbia will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle PAW, 681 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC. Bishop Michael Butler is officiating. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. Brunson passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Providence Hospital NE, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:30 am 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of his father, Mr. Roger Brunson, Jr., 111 Sweetshrub Lane, St. Matthews, SC or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2019