Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211

Quitman Marshall Wright, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Quitman Marshall Wright, Sr., 94, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Wright passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, CA on May 2, 1925, he was a son of the late Gordon Calhoun Wright and Elizabeth DeBruhl Marshall Marshall served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight pilot during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired after 25 years as a Major and then went on to sell life insurance for Appalachian Life for 25 years. He was a member of the Mended Hearts Club and volunteered for the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce and was also an avid golfer. Marshall was a loving and patient husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Surviving are his wife, Dixie C. Wright of Irmo; sons, Marty Wright of Chapin, Rick Wright of Columbia and Doug Wright (Leslie) of Ridgeview; daughter, Sara W. Gainey (David) of Irmo; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Sullivan Robinson and Betty Wright.

