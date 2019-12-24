Rachael Jacqueline Summers SUMTER, SC - Rachael Jacqueline "Jenky" Summers was born in Lexington, NC on September 13, 1923, to Henry Calvin Miller and Maggie Lillian Stokes Miller. She departed this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Jenky was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McConnell Summers, her parents, and her siblings, Henry Miller (Ruth), Margaret Noblitt (Jack) and Clara Ann Gilstrap (Hazel). Jenky and Jack had five children: Jack "Mac" McConnell Summers (Janet), Sudie Margaret Althisar (Raleigh), Julie Miller Summers, Mary Jacqueline Brennan, and James Preston Summers (Laura). Jenky loved her large family of 12 grandchildren, Julie Althisar Melton (Dan), Bryan Summers (Theresa), Sutton Althisar, Jason Summers (Meg), Tyler Althisar, Patrick Brennan, Summers Brennan (Kandyce), Philipp Summers (Elyse), Preston Brennan, Rachael Summers DeYoung (Dylan), Jack Summers, and Alex Summers; 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and all their children. She loved her good friend Josie Ragin, her church family and her community. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. David Day officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Dec. 24, 2019