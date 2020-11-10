1/1
Rachel Anne Hollingsworth Owens
1949 - 2020
Rachel Anne Hollingsworth Owens
December 22, 1949 - November 5, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Rachel Anne Hollingsworth Owens of Leesville, SC went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, SC on December 22, 1949 to the late Benjamin Miller Hollingsworth and Iris Dean (Mullis) Hollingsworth. The family moved to Columbia in 1961.
Anne attended Hand Jr. High and Dreher High School (Class of 1968) and attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. She worked in the private sector for a brief time before settling into a career with the South Carolina Employment Security Commission (SCESC) in 1978. There, she held a number of positions in the Unemployment Insurance Benefits Division. Mrs. Owens developed a passion for helping both individuals unemployed as a result of no fault of their own as well as the business sector in creating and maintaining employment opportunities for South Carolinians. Anne was a member of the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security (IAPES) which later became the International Association of Workforce Professionals (IAWP). She held positions at the Midlands sub-chapter and at the state chapter levels as Vice President and President. She worked on committees and as a board member at the district, national and international levels. During her tenure, the SC chapter was internationally recognized for excellence in providing both employment and unemployment services for the citizens and businesses of South Carolina.
It is at the SCESC where Anne had the opportunity to develop life-long friendships with coworkers, and it is also here where she hired and mentored people who worked in the UI Division. There are numerous people who have benefited from her guidance and leadership over the course of her thirty year career serving the state of South Carolina and its citizens. Mrs. Owens retired from the SC Employment Security Commission in 2008 as the Director of the UI Benefits Division, the first female to hold the position.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Fred L. Owens, Sr. of Leesville and her son, Fred L. Owens, Jr. of Columbia. She is also survived by her four sisters; Martha H. Brazelle of Cayce, Jane Bloschock (Leo) of Columbia, Charlotte Helms of Pelion and Lee Disbrow (Tom) of West Columbia. Anne was also blessed and survived by an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and aunts. In addition to her parents, Anne is predeceased by her brothers in law Donald L. Helms, III and James W. Brazelle, III as well as her daughter in law Debra S. Owens.
The visitation will be held at Spring Valley Baptist Church at 91 Polo Rd., Columbia, SC 29223 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 10:30 AM. A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 4170 Percival Rd., Columbia, SC 29229 at 12:00 PM. The family encourages the use of face coverings and hand sanitizer while also practicing social distancing at the visitation and funeral services. Your cooperation is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research or The American Cancer Society in memory of Anne.



Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
Spring Valley Baptist Church
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Spring Valley Baptist Church
NOV
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC 29072
(803)490-7137
November 9, 2020
Fred and Fred Jr., Rita and I are heartbroken over Anne's passing. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed by everyone. I will always cherish the times we shared both working in UI at the agency and participating in IAPES. Not only did we help make SC the best UI agency in the country but she was also instrumental in making the SC Chapter of IAPES the best in the country too. We had a great time and saw a lot of the country together. We had so many ties to one another including both being born in Lancaster and me being taught by her aunt. I will never forget her. We can't be with you on Thursday but you will be in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.
Jimmy and Rita Jones
Friend
