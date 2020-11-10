Fred and Fred Jr., Rita and I are heartbroken over Anne's passing. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed by everyone. I will always cherish the times we shared both working in UI at the agency and participating in IAPES. Not only did we help make SC the best UI agency in the country but she was also instrumental in making the SC Chapter of IAPES the best in the country too. We had a great time and saw a lot of the country together. We had so many ties to one another including both being born in Lancaster and me being taught by her aunt. I will never forget her. We can't be with you on Thursday but you will be in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.

Jimmy and Rita Jones

Friend