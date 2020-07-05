Rachel B. Branham COLUMBIA Rachel Bullard Branham, of Columbia, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a daughter of the late William Curtis and Mary Magalean Linton Bullard. Rachel was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church where she served in the kitchen and nursery, as well as assisted with baptisms. Rachel was also a member of the Eastern Star and previous President of the Homeowners Association for Royal Pines Estate. In her free time, she loved to fish and spend time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Harold David Branham; son, Harold "Brad" David Branham, Jr. (Kathleen); daughters, Jamie Calcutt (P.J) and Lisa Gregory (Jerry); grandchildren, Katie, Brice and Darin Branham, Kaytlin, Emily, Gavin (Caitlyn), MacKenzie and James "Tripp" Calcutt, Jonathon and Christian Gregory; great-grandchildren, Ansley Rose Branham and Charleston Kate Elyard; and brother, Duvall Bullard; sisters, Doris Atkinson and Norma "Ordell" Davis; sisters-in-law, Billie Linton and Gail Bullard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving in-law's on Harold's side. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Junior Linton and Charles Bullard. The funeral service for Mrs. Branham will be held 9:30 o'clock, Monday July 6th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church. The Rev. R. Joseph Copeland and Rev. Jimmy Sadler will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 o'clock, Sunday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. If you are unable to attend the service, a livestream may be viewed by visiting her Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. Memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, Finish the Race Fund, 6515 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com