Service Information Bullock Funeral Home 1190 Wilson Hall Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-469-3400

Rachel Ligon Hargrove SUMTER - Rachel Ligon Hargrove, 87, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. James A. Hargrove, Jr died Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 at Prisma Health Toumey. Born in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elisha James Ligon and Martha Virginia Coppridge Ligon. Rachel was married to the love of her life for 48 years prior to his death in 1999. She loved the travel and adventure of their military life but, more importantly, she took great pride in her role of their 25 year career serving our country and raised her children accordingly. Rachel was a strong woman who was loved and admired for her quick wit and sense of humor. Her strong Catholic faith gave her comfort throughout the years following the loss of her husband. She had a love for life, was passionate about our environment and an avid supporter of animal rescue organizations on the local and national levels. She will be missed by her many friends and large family as she deeply impacted the lives of all who knew her. Rachel is survived by three daughters; Danna Stratigos of Alpharetta, GA, Wendy Spriggs and Robin Patterson of Tampa, FL; a son-in-law, Angelo Stratigos, seven grandchildren; Shannon Olive, Rochelle Kohn, Jerin Murray, Rachel Riley, Wade Melton, Coral Raffield, and Kyleen Klocke, as well as eleven great grandchildren; Hunter, Chapman, and Sarah Peyton Olive; Sydney, Britton, and Morgan Kohn; George and Sophia Melton; Kenley and Miles Klocke; and Noah Murray. In addition to the loss of her parents and husband, she is predeceased in death by her brother, James Wendell Ligon, and two sisters, Mary Virginia Davis and Linda Ligon Johnson. A private service will be held in celebration of her life. The family wants to thank Edith Kelly and James Robinson for their love and kindness as they helped our beloved mother throughout the years.

