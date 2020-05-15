Rachel Nance Layman
1923 - 2020
Rachel Nance Layman HANAHAN, SC - Rachel Nance Layman, age 97, widow of Lawrence L. "Boots" Layman, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020 as a result of an illness related to the Covid 19 pandemic. A private interment service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia, officiated by Pastor B. Failes of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church of Vinton, Virginia. Born on February 26, 1923 in Roanoke, Virginia, she was the daughter of Jane McLain Nance and Richard Nance. She is survived by sons, Michael D. Layman (Penny Lewis) of Mt. Pleasant, Mark L. (Becky) Layman of Columbia, and daughter Linda L. (Dave) Redding of Charlotte, NC. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Timothy G. (Lexi) Layman of Fairfax, Virginia, Merritt L. (Charlie) Stevenson of Lexington, Charles Layman of Lexington, Matthew W. (Kim) Layman of Myrtle Beach, Kate Redding of Charlotte, North Carolina, William C. (Amie) Bolen of Greenville and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son. L. Gregory Layman and granddaughter Laura Elizabeth Layman. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Heartland Health of Hanahan and especially to Valerie D. Austell, RN of Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they provided during her final illness. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in The State on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Interment
Evergreen Burial Park
