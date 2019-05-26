Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Potts. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Reeves Potts COLUMBIA - Rachel Reeves Potts went home to be with The Lord Thursday, May 23, 2019 after her long fight against cancer. Born in Columbia on December 4, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin Reeves Jr. and Marian Fields Reeves. She was a faithful member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Surviving is her beloved husband, Bryan Richard Potts of Little Mountain, SC; children, August Reeves Potts and Sarah Katherine Potts; and her constant four-legged companion, Isabella. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Benjamin Reeves III. The family would like to thank everyone who supported and prayed for their sweet Rachel for the past four years while she battled cancer. They would also like to thank Chelsea Stillwell at Lexington Medical Center, Duke Medical Center, and Compassionate Care Hospice for doing everything in their power to fight hard for Rachel's life and keep her comfortable. The family and loved ones ask for prayers of comfort while they begin to grieve the loss of their rock. Although this is not the outcome they had hoped for, they are strong in their faith and know Rachel is reunited with her family in heaven, and look forward to the day they are all reunited with her. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia SC 29210. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210, , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 455 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Please sign the online guestbook at

