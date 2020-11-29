1/
Ralph Alvin Bethel
1972 - 2020
Ralph Alvin Bethel
May 9, 1972 - October 15, 2020
San Antonio, Texas - Ralph Alvin Bethel unexpectedly passed on October 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 48. He was born on May 9, 1972 to Ralph Bethel and Aroon Bethel Parris, née Jorjon in Thailand. Al was raised by his father and current wife, Paulette Bethel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irving and Rachel Bethel of Columbia, South Carolina and is survived by his parents; sisters, Wendy Bethel Lopez, Kimberly Burchell McClintic (Stephen) and brother, Marc Bethel (Jane), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, the Bethel family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a future date. The family would welcome donations made in his name to: The Hawaii Salvation Army or The Isensee Foundation, Houston, TX. The Long Obituary can be viewed at www.castleridgemortuary.com

Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuaries & Crematorium
8008 MILITARY DRIVE WEST
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
November 25, 2020
Ralph was loved by many and will be missed deeply. There is a hole in my heart from his loss. I grew up living with Ralph as part of my family. I honestly do not remember much time before he came into our lives. HE brought love, laughter and joy into our days, even during the toughest times. There is not another like him. I know you are watching over us and we will see you again one day!
Pam
Brother
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
