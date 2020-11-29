Ralph Alvin Bethel
May 9, 1972 - October 15, 2020
San Antonio, Texas - Ralph Alvin Bethel unexpectedly passed on October 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 48. He was born on May 9, 1972 to Ralph Bethel and Aroon Bethel Parris, née Jorjon in Thailand. Al was raised by his father and current wife, Paulette Bethel.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irving and Rachel Bethel of Columbia, South Carolina and is survived by his parents; sisters, Wendy Bethel Lopez, Kimberly Burchell McClintic (Stephen) and brother, Marc Bethel (Jane), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, the Bethel family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a future date. The family would welcome donations made in his name to: The Hawaii Salvation Army or The Isensee Foundation, Houston, TX. The Long Obituary can be viewed at www.castleridgemortuary.com