Ralph Boatwright EASTOVER Rev. Ralph Boatwright, 79, went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020. Born in Chesterfield, SC on July 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Doris Inez Freeman Gainey, (Gary Gainey, stepfather), and L. C. Boatwright. Rev. Boatwright was first and foremost a servant of the Lord. He pastored three churches in South Carolina. Congaree Baptist Church (Gadsden); Calvary Baptist Church (Elgin); and Open Bible Baptist Church (Swansea). He was also a missionary, and pastor, in Olongapo City, Philippines, where he started and pastored Christ Is All Baptist Church, and helped start two more churches through Christ is All Baptist Ministry. Rev. Boatwright served his country in the United States Army for 21 years. During his service, he was a combat photographer in the Vietnam War. Upon his retirement from the US Army, Rev. Boatwright, worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, from 1978-2002. Rev. Boatwright, was loved by many, and loved many. He never met a stranger. He loved to sing, and was always blessing others with his gift of singing. He could often be heard singing "This world is not my home, I'm just a passing through". Survivors include his five children, Mark E. Boatwright, Raelyn B. Driggers (Tim), Leslie A. Biddle (John), Jennifer L. Boatwright (Justin Kuhns), and Jonathan D. Boatwright (Rhea); grandchildren, Seth E. Boatwright, Stephen C. Boatwright, Sean E. Boatwright, Morgan Miller, Mark A. Boatwright, Calah M. Wilkerson, Megan M. Fillmore, Amanda L. Ufland, Timothy H. Driggers,II, Margaret A. Biddle, Karen E. Biddle, and Desirei L. Boatwright; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Dean Gainey (Faye) of Sumter, SC; and sister, Rebecca Kay Edge of Beaufort, SC. Along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Linda Ellen Boatwright, sister Lynda Louise Hill, and brother Wesley Freeman Gainey. A private burial will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date(TBD). Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Pathway Hospice and Warriors Walk at Dorn Veterans CLC, for their compassionate care during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Ralph's honor to Congaree Baptist Church, 1229 Congaree Church Road, Gadsden, SC 29052. Memories may be shared at

