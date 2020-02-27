Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph C. Gilliam. View Sign Service Information Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell , GA 30076 (770)-993-4811 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Roswell Funeral Home 950 Mansell Road Roswell , GA 30076 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Cross of Life Lutheran Church 1000 Hembree Road Roswell , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph C. Gilliam ALPHARETTA, GA - Ralph C. Gilliam of Alpharetta, Georgia and formerly of Greenville, South Carolina, died on February 22, 2020. He was born in Newberry, South Carolina on July 6, 1937 to the late Ora Lee and Lonnie B. Gilliam. He graduated from Newberry College and taught in Greenville County Schools for 30 years. He was also a member of the South Carolina National Guard and a member of the 246th Army Band. He played in several dance bands throughout his career. After retiring from teaching, he worked for Palmetto Microfilm Systems as office manager for upstate South Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Gilliam, sister-in-law Maree Gilliam of Lexington, South Carolina, sons Mark and his wife Jami of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Todd and his wife Kim of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; grandchildren, Taylor, Chandler, Haley, Audrey and Carsen. The family will receive friends on February 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross of Life Lutheran Church.

