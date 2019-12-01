Ralph C. "Red Man" Snelgrove

Ralph C. "Red Man" Snelgrove WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Ralph C. "Red Man" Snelgrove, 72, passed away November 26 th , 2019 following a brief illness. Born on February 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Irene and Bill Snelgrove, and was a lifelong resident of West Columbia. Ralph is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emma R. Snelgrove; step-children Cheryl (Danny) Austin, Barry (Billie) Lundy, Ricky (Nancy) Lundy, Gary (Kristie) Lundy and Jimi Brown; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Kenny (Renee') Snelgrove and Russell (Lisa) Snelgrove. He was predeceased by his parents, step-son Chuck Lundy, granddaughter April Austin Shaw, and son-in- law, Kevin Brown. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 2 nd , 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Dust to Dust Cemetery, 205 Nulty Crossing Road, Swansea, SC.
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019
