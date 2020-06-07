Ralph "Pa" Culler
Ralph Culler SANDY RUN - Ralph "Pa" Culler", 75, of Sandy Run, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, husband of the late Doris Marie Culler. He was born on May 9, 1945 in Sandy Run to the late Charlie Henry Culler, Sr. and Alma Beulah Wolfe Culler. He was an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Sandy Run. Ralph was a welder and farmer. He was a kind, gentle, hardworking, giving, patient and a praying man. Ralph loved his family, grandchildren, his community Sandy Run, the outdoors, and his cows. He loved the Lord and was loved and respected by all that knew him. He is survived by one son, Ray Davis (Rhonda); two daughters, Angie Culler-Matthews (Greg) and Joni Culler-Fisher (Bruce); two brothers, Charles Henry Culler and John Jacob Culler; three sisters, Barbara Culler Ott (Bobby Gene), Margaret Culler Aaron (Thomas) and Ida Lee Culler; six grandchildren, Chasen Davis (Kasey), Raygan Davis, Brady Fisher, Bryce Fisher, June Marie Fisher and Heaven Sizemore; one newborn great-grandchild, Eli Mae Sizemore; another one due in October 2020; and many nieces and nephews that he loved. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
