Ralph D. Towery WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Ralph D. Towery, 81, of North Myrtle Beach formerly of West Columbia will be held at 2 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Mr. Towery passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Morganton, North Carolina and was the son of Wilson A. Towery and Mae Reichard Summers. Mr. Towery retired from Eastman chemical after 34 years of service. He enjoyed reading, golfing and listening to gospel music. Mr. Towery was a veteran of the United States Navy. He is preceded by his son Steven Towery; his brother James Towery; mother Mae Riechard Summers; stepfather J.D. Summers; and father Wilson Towery. He is survived by his wife Priscilla Towery and his son Stan Towery; grandchildren, Justin Towery (Ashley), Christopher Towery (Michelle), and Emily Towery; great grandchildren, Sydney and Sam Towery and Bryson Towery; siblings, Robert "Bob" Summers (Virgie), Nancy Snipes (Gene) and Ted Summers (Marie), Jim Summers (Bobbie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The State on Nov. 9, 2019