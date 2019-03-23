Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Goodson. View Sign

Ralph Lindsay Goodson WEST COLUMBIA - Ralph Lindsay Goodson, 90, of West Columbia, husband of Wanda Ruth Jones Goodson passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1928 in Lincolnton, North Carolina to the late William Miles and Cordie Alice Cundiff Goodson. He was a retired police officer from the City of Columbia and the V.A. hospital. He also retired U.S. Army with 26 years of service. He was an avid camper, a member of Earlewood Baptist Church and member of Cayce Lodge #384 In addition to his wife of 24 years, he is survived by four step children: Charles William Eaves of Cleveland, Tennessee, Jimmy Watson of Gaston, SC. Patricia Gossett Ready (Douglas) of Irmo, SC, Pamela Gossett Crabtree of Columbia, SC; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gwen Moss; four brothers, Henry "Monk" Goodson, Wilson Goodson, Cecil Goodson and Kenneth Goodson. The family will receive friends at Earlewood Baptist Church on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park with military rites. Pallbearers will be: Wesley Amick, Robert Barnes, James Carter, Robert Barnett, Glenn Bullock and Correll Robinson. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

