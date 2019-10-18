Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Gordon Spigner Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Gordon Spigner Sr. COLUMBIA Ralph Gordon Spigner, Sr., 89, widower of Carolyn Ray Holladay Spigner, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home. Born April 6, 1930, in Alcolu, he was a son of the late Luther Clyde Spigner and the late Lillie Lee Barfield Spigner. He was a US Army veteran, a retired Service Manager in the automotive industry and a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. He thoroughly enjoyed his Customer Service Representative position at Zoe's Kitchen from 2008 to 2012 and Urban Cookhouse from 2012 until September 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Carol S. Doonan (Keith); a son, Ralph G. "Ral" Spigner, Jr. (Sandra), both of Columbia; five grandchildren, Will Gillespie (Lauren), Scott Gillespie, Catherine Gillespie, Macie Spigner and Hunter Spigner; two great granddaughters, Addison and Evie Gillespie; two brothers, Bob Spigner of Manning and Mac Spigner (Debbie) of Alcolu; three sisters, Ruby Sullivan of Turbeville, Sis Garneau (Lenny) of Manning and Hope Caldwell (Jack) of Delray Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joel Jones officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Community Cemetery at Union United Methodist Church in Manning. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church at Wilson, 1980 Lazy Daisy Road, Manning, SC 29102 or to of SC, 107 Westpark Blvd., Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210.

