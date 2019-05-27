Ralph Harper, Sr. JENKINSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Harper Sr. will be conducted on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00am at White Hall AME Church with burial following in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held today at Palmetto Funeral Service of the Midlands LLC. from 2-7pm. Ralph passed away on May 20, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC and was born to the late Woodrow and Carrie Cook Harper. Ralph graduated in 1973 from AC Flora High School and attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, GA. He served un the US Army and later retired from the SC Commission for the Blind. Surviving his memory are: his wife, Virginia Peay Burns Harper; a son, Ralph (Amanda) Harper Jr.; A daughter, Audrianna (Bryan) Turray; brothers, Wilson (Gaye) Harper, Rev. Kelly (Shirley) Littlejohn; sister Andrina (Eddie) Lapsley and Almeta Bell; special cousins, Albert Martin and Patricia Martin Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends.

