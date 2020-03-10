Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph J. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Visitation 1:00 PM Springdale Baptist Church 357 Wattling Rd. West Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Springdale Baptist Church 357 Wattling Rd. West Columbia , SC View Map Burial Following Services Southland Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph J. Bryant WEST COLUMBIA - Ralph J. Bryant was born October 11, 1932 and passed away March 8, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He was the son of Ezra and Martha Bryant of Columbia and grew up in Olympia. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Helen K. Bryant, and children Martha (Mike) Boozer of Cumming, GA and Frank (Melissa) Bryant of Lexington. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Allie Brown, Ellis Bryant and Camden Bryant, and sisters, Jane Cook and Wanda Craig (Earl). Ralph served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1954 aboard the USS Bennington Aircraft Carrier in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. He worked at Velvetex, Inc. from 1957 until his retirement in 1996. Ralph and Helen have been members of Springdale Baptist Church since 1959. Everyone who knew Ralph knew that he had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His wish would be for you to have one too. The family thanks Compassionate Care Hospice for their service during the final stage of his life. A special thank you goes out to Brittany Epps and Mary Belton of McLeod Home Care for the loving care they provided to Ralph and the family. Visitation will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Springdale Baptist Church. Pastor Tomy McGill will conduct the funeral service at 2:30 PM, followed by burial at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Springdale Baptist Church (357 Wattling Rd. West Columbia, SC 29170) or Connie Maxwell Children's Home (PO BOX 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648). Please sign the online guest book at

