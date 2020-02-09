Ralph Oneil "Jack" Sharpe LEXINGTON - Ralph Oneil "Jack" Sharpe, 84, born on September 24, 1935 of Lexington county passed away on February 5th, 2020. He was a former fireman of the city of Columbia and owner of Sharpe's Plumbing for 40 years. Ralph was a former member of Broadacres Baptist Church and current member at Salem Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a member at the Hollywood Ruritan Club. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Lessie Mae Sharpe and his daughter, Belinda Corley. He is survived by his wife, Ellen M. Sharpe, son Kenny Sharpe, brother Donald Sharpe (Judy), sister Dale Starnes (Richie), grandchildren John Corley (Ashley), Tommy Corley (Heather), Garrett and Grant Sharpe, great grandchildren, Austin Byrd, Logan Corley, Maddox and Harper Corley, and special friend, Mitch Sox. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Hwy, Saluda, SC 29138. Per his request, his body was donated to MUSC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salem Baptist Church or the Kids Club.

