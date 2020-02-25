Ramona Burks Linville ELGIN - Ramona Burks Linville, 62, of Elgin passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 19, 2020. Born June 19, 1957 in Wurzburg Germany. She was the daughter of the late Annenarie and Jack M. Burks. Ramona graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1974. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Her greatest passion was her grand daughter, Bella. She was a kind person, always smiling and laughing. She will be dearly missed. Ramona is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth W. Linville; daughter, Marshanna M. Wright (Trey); son, Kenneth W. Linville Jr.; grand daughter, Isabella Linville; three sisters, Judy Simpson (Ron), Jackie Brown, and Regina Cowart (AL); her brother, Billy Joe Burks (Gaye) and special family friend, Maria Patterson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. The family will receive friends for a visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020