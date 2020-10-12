Randal Dean Baker
October 9, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Randal Dean Baker, 62, widower of Vicki Hare Baker, died, Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born on October 29, 1957 in Prosperity, he was a son on the late John L. and Betty Ann Koon Baker. He was a retired truck driver and member of the West Columbia Moose Lodge. Randal enjoyed playing Santa Clause for many years. He loved his Harley and was know for cutting up and having fun with people.
He is survived by his fiance, Brenda Wooten; a son, Jason (Scott) Servoss; daughters, Laurie (Johnnie) Brazell, Mandy Servoss; step-daughters, Pamela (David) Merrin, April (Kevin) Terry, and Judy (Lance) Edwards; a brother, Wesley (Lanie) Baker; his best friend, Bart Miller; and 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Steven Baker.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. Brent Nichols. The family will receive friends following the service at their home. Those attending the service are asked to adhere to the Covid- 19 guidelines set by our state. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Friends may come by the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry. www.mcswainevans.com