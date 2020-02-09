Randall "Randy" D. Branham IRMO - Randall "Randy" D. Branham, 70, of Irmo, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Willard and Rosa Lina Schalla Branham. Randy enjoyed being outdoors, working in his yard, playing tennis, and helping his neighbors with various projects. Randy had a larger than life persona and was constantly on the move. He was especially fond of traveling and trips to the beach. Randy loved his family and cherished the moments spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife Wanda D. Branham; children, Eric J. Branham (fiancé Jennifer Newman) and Jennifer B. Terry (fiancé Courtney Varn); grandchildren, Kaylie, Christian, and Carson; as well as his sister, Joyce Branham Brooks. The funeral service for Randy will be held at eleven o'clock, Wednesday, February 12th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at ten o'clock at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFueralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020