Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Foster. View Sign

Randall Robert Foster WINNSBORO - Randall "Rann" Robert Foster, 97, of Winnsboro, SC, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home. Born May 28, 1921, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late William and Della Foster. Rann was a devoted husband and father and was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Kate Seagle Foster. As a World War II veteran, Rann fought in the Battle of Anzio in Italy as part of the US Fifth Army-First Armored Division. He was wounded and was awarded a Purple Heart. After the war, Rann enrolled in Clemson College and received a degree in Agricultural Education. He remained a devoted, die-hard Clemson Tiger for life!!! Rann taught in the SC Public School system for 34 years. His passion was gardening and spent countless hours keeping his yard in pristine condition and supplying his friends and neighbors with fresh, homegrown vegetables. "Foster Tomatoes" were well-known throughout Fairfield County. The Winnsboro Lions Club had Rann as an active member for over 50 years. He was named the South Carolina Lion of the Year for 2011-2012, and in April 2018 he was selected into the SC Lions Hall of Fame. Sion Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro was his family's church, and he served as a deacon and elder. Survivors are his sons Benjamin Robert Foster (Rita) of Lilburn, GA, and William Randall Foster (Jayne) of Winnsboro, SC; grandchildren Katherine Anne Potter (Andy) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Mary Alice Foster of Austin, Texas, Brittany Marie McCorkle (Zack) of Rock Hill, SC, the late William Randall (Ry) Foster, Jr., Chris Oxner of Lexington, SC and Candace Oxner of Columbia, SC; great grandchildren Ryleigh Marie McCorkle, Katherine (Kate) Anne McCorkle and Foster James Potter. The family thanks caregivers Edna Cunningham, Lilly Peay and Johnny Ray Peay for their kindness and assistance these last several months. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 2pm at Sion Presbyterian Cemetery, Garden St (between Washington and Liberty Streets), conducted by Reverend Rebekah Carpenter. The family will receive friends after the service by the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sion Presbyterian Church, PO Box 556, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Foster Family.

Randall Robert Foster WINNSBORO - Randall "Rann" Robert Foster, 97, of Winnsboro, SC, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home. Born May 28, 1921, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late William and Della Foster. Rann was a devoted husband and father and was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Kate Seagle Foster. As a World War II veteran, Rann fought in the Battle of Anzio in Italy as part of the US Fifth Army-First Armored Division. He was wounded and was awarded a Purple Heart. After the war, Rann enrolled in Clemson College and received a degree in Agricultural Education. He remained a devoted, die-hard Clemson Tiger for life!!! Rann taught in the SC Public School system for 34 years. His passion was gardening and spent countless hours keeping his yard in pristine condition and supplying his friends and neighbors with fresh, homegrown vegetables. "Foster Tomatoes" were well-known throughout Fairfield County. The Winnsboro Lions Club had Rann as an active member for over 50 years. He was named the South Carolina Lion of the Year for 2011-2012, and in April 2018 he was selected into the SC Lions Hall of Fame. Sion Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro was his family's church, and he served as a deacon and elder. Survivors are his sons Benjamin Robert Foster (Rita) of Lilburn, GA, and William Randall Foster (Jayne) of Winnsboro, SC; grandchildren Katherine Anne Potter (Andy) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Mary Alice Foster of Austin, Texas, Brittany Marie McCorkle (Zack) of Rock Hill, SC, the late William Randall (Ry) Foster, Jr., Chris Oxner of Lexington, SC and Candace Oxner of Columbia, SC; great grandchildren Ryleigh Marie McCorkle, Katherine (Kate) Anne McCorkle and Foster James Potter. The family thanks caregivers Edna Cunningham, Lilly Peay and Johnny Ray Peay for their kindness and assistance these last several months. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 2pm at Sion Presbyterian Cemetery, Garden St (between Washington and Liberty Streets), conducted by Reverend Rebekah Carpenter. The family will receive friends after the service by the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sion Presbyterian Church, PO Box 556, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Foster Family. Funeral Home Pope Funeral Home

521 S. Congress St.

Winnsboro , SC 29180

803-635-2411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close