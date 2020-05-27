Randall Scott Spears Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Scott Spears, Sr. ELGIN - Randall Scott Spears, Sr., 69, of Elgin, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Roda, VA, December 4, 1950, he was a son of the late Albert Spears and Muriel Bernice Chestnut. The Rev. C.A. Fleming led Mr. Spears and his wife, Sharron, to The Lord in 1972 at Alpine Baptist Church. Their lives were dramatically changed from that point forward. Mr. Spears was absorbed with The Lord Jesus Christ, pastoring churches in North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He loved the church, his church family, and ministering to the communities he lived in. When he was not behind the pulpit, Mr. Spears owned and operated Ambush Pest Control. He enjoyed giving others a helping hand and cooking. He was currently a member of Sonrise Baptist Church in Lugoff, where his son is currently the pastor. Survivors include his devoted wife for 51 years, Sharron J. Spears; his children, Randall Scott Spears, Jr., Barry Lee Spears (DeeDee), and Alisa D. Thompson; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Dickie Ray Spears, Sr., Linda Shuler, Larry Spears, Sr., and Red Fraley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry D. Spears. The funeral service for Mr. Spears will be held 3 o'clock Friday, May 29th at Alpine Baptist Church, 4930 Alpine Road, Columbia, with Pastor Barry Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to Sonrise Baptist Church, PO Box 898, Lugoff, SC 29078. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 PM
Alpine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Alpine Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved