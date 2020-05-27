Randall Scott Spears, Sr. ELGIN - Randall Scott Spears, Sr., 69, of Elgin, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Roda, VA, December 4, 1950, he was a son of the late Albert Spears and Muriel Bernice Chestnut. The Rev. C.A. Fleming led Mr. Spears and his wife, Sharron, to The Lord in 1972 at Alpine Baptist Church. Their lives were dramatically changed from that point forward. Mr. Spears was absorbed with The Lord Jesus Christ, pastoring churches in North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He loved the church, his church family, and ministering to the communities he lived in. When he was not behind the pulpit, Mr. Spears owned and operated Ambush Pest Control. He enjoyed giving others a helping hand and cooking. He was currently a member of Sonrise Baptist Church in Lugoff, where his son is currently the pastor. Survivors include his devoted wife for 51 years, Sharron J. Spears; his children, Randall Scott Spears, Jr., Barry Lee Spears (DeeDee), and Alisa D. Thompson; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Dickie Ray Spears, Sr., Linda Shuler, Larry Spears, Sr., and Red Fraley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry D. Spears. The funeral service for Mr. Spears will be held 3 o'clock Friday, May 29th at Alpine Baptist Church, 4930 Alpine Road, Columbia, with Pastor Barry Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to Sonrise Baptist Church, PO Box 898, Lugoff, SC 29078. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.