Randall Watson Moon FORT MILL - Mr. Randall Watson Moon, age 70, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. Services will be held later for the family. Born in Anderson, Randall was a son of the late Harold Watson Moon and Lula Frances Brown Nix. He graduated from Clemson University. Randall was a Colonel and retired as a General with the Army National Guard, where he was Chief of Staff of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command and HRO for the Army and Air National Guard. Randall enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Clemson fan. He loved his children and grandchildren. Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Poston of Rock Hill and Stephanie Gay and her husband Jamie of Tega Cay; his son-in-law, Jay Poston of Fort Mill; his sister, Sheila Chappell of Anderson; and four grandchildren, Tripp, Ashton, Randi and Logan. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on May 5, 2020.
