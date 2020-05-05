I was so sad to hear of Randy's passing. He fought so hard for so many years! No matter how bad he was feeling, Randy always found a way to smile, and be an encouragement to others! He always spoke highly of his 2 daughters and grandchildren, and adored them! He was also a loving pawrent, and enjoyed spoiling his fur babies too! Most of all, I will remember Randy always greeting me with open arms and those big bear hugs. He gave the best hugs! He was truly special, and will be missed by many! Thoughts and prayers to the family, especially Stephanie and Jennifer, and his grandchildren.

Karen Buckley

Family