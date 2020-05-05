Randall Watson Moon
Randall Watson Moon FORT MILL - Mr. Randall Watson Moon, age 70, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home. Services will be held later for the family. Born in Anderson, Randall was a son of the late Harold Watson Moon and Lula Frances Brown Nix. He graduated from Clemson University. Randall was a Colonel and retired as a General with the Army National Guard, where he was Chief of Staff of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command and HRO for the Army and Air National Guard. Randall enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Clemson fan. He loved his children and grandchildren. Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Poston of Rock Hill and Stephanie Gay and her husband Jamie of Tega Cay; his son-in-law, Jay Poston of Fort Mill; his sister, Sheila Chappell of Anderson; and four grandchildren, Tripp, Ashton, Randi and Logan. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mary Poole
Military
May 4, 2020
So sorry to hear. Our deepest condolences to the family at this extra difficult time. I enjoyed working with Randy for many years and am sorry we had not been in touch.
Mark Rhett
Friend
May 3, 2020
Sir, Thank you for being an amazing Leader who genuinely cared about Soldiers. Such an honor to have served with you.
Helen Davis
Military
May 3, 2020
Thank you sir for taking a chance on a Yankee, trying my hot bacon lettuce dressing, and the many conversations. May you rest in peace. Love and Prayers to your loved ones.
Melinda Mitchell
Military
May 3, 2020
Randy was am wonderful person and I am heart broken. First impression of him was always tough, but it took no time to find a very warm and friendly person. He is truly missed. Wonderful memories.
Barry Bernstein
Coworker
May 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Chris FMS 12
Chris Holloman
Coworker
May 3, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Randy's passing. He fought so hard for so many years! No matter how bad he was feeling, Randy always found a way to smile, and be an encouragement to others! He always spoke highly of his 2 daughters and grandchildren, and adored them! He was also a loving pawrent, and enjoyed spoiling his fur babies too! Most of all, I will remember Randy always greeting me with open arms and those big bear hugs. He gave the best hugs! He was truly special, and will be missed by many! Thoughts and prayers to the family, especially Stephanie and Jennifer, and his grandchildren.
Karen Buckley
Family
May 3, 2020
I remember having fun trash talking with him on the Clemson/USC rivalry at the TAG building. It was always in such good humor. What a sad loss. Heaven is rejoicing for receiving such a good soul. Rest In Peace and rejoice with the Lord Christ brother, you will he missed.

Andrew C Philson
Andrew Philson
Coworker
May 3, 2020
He was a fantastic friend and a great supervisor!
Terry Austin
Friend
May 2, 2020
Rest in Peace Randall.
Jim Brewster
