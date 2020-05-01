Randolph Hayslett
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randolph Hayslett, Sr. ROCK HILL - Mr. Randolph Pennington Hayslett, Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living. Born September 4, 1935 in Richland County, Columbia, SC, he was the only child of the late Mattie Catherine Pennington and the late John Randolph Hayslett, USMC (Ret.). Growing up his nicknames were Ranny, Randy, R.P. He married Ethelyn Ann Rickenbaker on June 9, 1956 in Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. They were blessed with four children, Catherine "Cathy" Hayslett (Craig) of Sarasota, FL; Randolph "Randy" R Hayslett, Jr. (Ellen) of Rock Hill, SC, Michael "Mike" E Hayslett (Beadie) of Rock Hill, SC; and Jere Keith Hayslett (Erin) of Alexandria, VA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. R.P. graduated from Columbia High School and earned his Business degree from The University of South Carolina - "Go Gamecocks! R.P's courtship began one Sunday morning in Shandon Baptist Church in November 1951. He sat down on the church pew beside Ethelyn and introduced himself to her after the service. He was 16 years old and she was 15. They became engaged two years later and married after 2 1/2 years after their engagement, in the same church where it all began. A private family service will be held at First Baptist Church. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Morningside and Lisa with Providence Hospice for their loving care of R.P. Memorials may be made in R.P.'s name to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648. Condolences may be made to the Hayslett family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
I am so sorry to learn of Randy's death. He was such fun to have in the neighborhood, with a ready smile and morning joke. I've never stopped missing the two of you. Love and hugs to Ethelyn. My condolences to the family.
Susan Hitt
Randy (RP) and I have been friends since college. We were in PE class together in the 50' RP was a super nice person and a lot fun to be around even in our boxing class Our Prayers are with the Hayslett family
Buddy Gault
Our hearts and prayers are with you during this sad time. Randy was a fun loving gentleman and we have many fond memories of our times together. Please know we love you and care. God bless you with Peace, Love and Comfort.
Jimmy and Shelby Sapp
To the Hayslett Family from Margaret, Donna and Debra from Morningside, things will never be the same again we will surely miss Randy (Our Baby as we called him) you all are in our prayers and we are here if you need anything.
Margaret, Donna and Debra
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved