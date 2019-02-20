Randolph Spires LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Randolph Spires, 64, will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Born on September 29, 1954, Mr. Spires passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was the son of the late John R. and Margie New Spires and was a man of many trades. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Wykle Spires; sons, Kelvin Spires (Karen) and Jonathan Spires; 6 grandchildren; brother, Leroy Spires (Mary Grace); and sister, Lorene Swanger (Ron). He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019