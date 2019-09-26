Randy Alford Lee LEXINGTON - Randy Alford Lee, 68, of Lexington, husband of Susan Hafley Lee, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1951 in Columbia, SC to the late Rufus Alfred Lee and Thelma Dixon Lee. In addition to his wife of 28 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kelly Ann Lee (Eric); stepson, Bobby Duval (Eronn); a sister, Sandra Berry (Butch); grandson, Andrew Duval. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Becky Hall. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Celestial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Palmetto Richland, 14 Richland Medical Park Dr., Ste. 400, Columbia, SC 29203 Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 26, 2019