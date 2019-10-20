Randy E. Cook PELION - Funeral services for Randy Cook, 63, will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Elmore Lodge #288. Mr. Cook passed away October 15, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Gerald and Betty B. Cook. He was a Navy Veteran, retiring after 22 years of service to his country as a proud patriot. Mr. Cook loved his Brothers from his Masonic Lodge and his 'Sistars' of the Order of the Eastern Star. More importantly, he loved spending time with his family. Mr. Cook is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Baughman (Allen) and Kristen Watkins (Wayne); grandchildren, Katelynn, James, and Tripp; brother, Boyd Filyaw; sisters, Jerri Hunt (Eddie) and Beth Harris (Bobby); an honorary brother, Lance 'Smitty' Kleinsmith (Debra); numerous of nieces and nephews he greatly loved; and his beloved cat, Cole. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019