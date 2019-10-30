Randy Delk ELGIN A service to celebrate the life of Charles Randolph "Randy" Delk, Jr., 60, will be held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Tim McIver will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church Youth Fund. Mr. Delk passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Elizabeth Mangum Delk and the late Charles Randolph Delk Sr. He was employed with F.N. America for 37 years and a member of Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was an avid sports fan and was well known for playing softball. He enjoyed baseball the most and loved working out in the gym lifting weights. Randy was excited about his newly expected grandson, Denver who is to arrive in January. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Pamela Moak Delk; son, Trey Delk (Lauren) of Elgin; daughter, Kaci Chance (Derek) of Elgin; mother, Elizabeth Delk of Elgin; sister, Debra LeGrand (Swayze) of Pontiac; step-mother, Corrie Delk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019