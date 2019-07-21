Randy McCoy

Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Randy Lee McCoy COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Randy Lee McCoy will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Monday at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road. Viewing for Mr. McCoy will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his mother, Delores McCoy; children, Randy (Shironda) McCoy-Baker, Tiansa McCoy, Brian Dixon, Jomeka Taylor and Joshua Taylor; siblings, Leonard Jones, Kirk McCoy, Linda McCoy, Michelle (Lendrick) Pedgross and Regina (Kenneth Pittman) Brown; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. McCoy can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 21, 2019
