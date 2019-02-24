Raphel Heywood Bostic COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Raphel Heywood Bostic will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery. Surviving are his mother; Antoinette Bostic; father; Rogette Turner; sisters; Chiquita Cain and Kourtney Bostic; brothers; Rogette Spry, and Greg Livingston; grandmother; Bertha Baker, and many other loving family and friends. Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel is in charge.
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019