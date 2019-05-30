Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Donnell "Don" Borders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Donnell "Don" Borders 1939 - 2019 BATESBURG - Born in 1939, the "Golden Year of Movies," Don Borders spent his life sharing his love of films with everyone he met. As a young man in Anderson, South Carolina, he ran strips of films in a tent for his neighbors, his friends, and his little brother, Terry. He dreamed of exploring the world he saw on the big screen. He lived that dream for 79 years, then passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Don proudly served in the US Air Force, stationed in Denver, Germany, and a remote outpost in Norway. He graduated from Clemson University, then was the first person to achieve an MFA in Theatre from the University of South Carolina. As a director of award-winning plays at Wade Hampton High School and at USC, he brought Broadway style to Carolina. With his wife and his closest friends, he opened a beloved art-house movie theater called The Flick. When that became a dance club called The Castle, Don's support for his new community was unwavering. Later, he would go on to own a bookstore (Chapter Two), where he wrote his novel. Don was a longtime, celebrated theater manager for United Artists and, after officially "retiring," took a position with Continental Airlines so that he could travel to all the places he'd loved in movies--China, Italy, Greece, Prague, Egypt, and more. He was a good man. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Devon Plunkett; his former wife, Amanda Harrison; his son-in-law, John England Plunkett, and a generation of students inspired by his vision. Don's ashes will be scattered over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. A memorial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery Chapel, in Columbia, at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019. Donations in Don's name would be welcomed by the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital (

Ray Donnell "Don" Borders 1939 - 2019 BATESBURG - Born in 1939, the "Golden Year of Movies," Don Borders spent his life sharing his love of films with everyone he met. As a young man in Anderson, South Carolina, he ran strips of films in a tent for his neighbors, his friends, and his little brother, Terry. He dreamed of exploring the world he saw on the big screen. He lived that dream for 79 years, then passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Don proudly served in the US Air Force, stationed in Denver, Germany, and a remote outpost in Norway. He graduated from Clemson University, then was the first person to achieve an MFA in Theatre from the University of South Carolina. As a director of award-winning plays at Wade Hampton High School and at USC, he brought Broadway style to Carolina. With his wife and his closest friends, he opened a beloved art-house movie theater called The Flick. When that became a dance club called The Castle, Don's support for his new community was unwavering. Later, he would go on to own a bookstore (Chapter Two), where he wrote his novel. Don was a longtime, celebrated theater manager for United Artists and, after officially "retiring," took a position with Continental Airlines so that he could travel to all the places he'd loved in movies--China, Italy, Greece, Prague, Egypt, and more. He was a good man. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Devon Plunkett; his former wife, Amanda Harrison; his son-in-law, John England Plunkett, and a generation of students inspired by his vision. Don's ashes will be scattered over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. A memorial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery Chapel, in Columbia, at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019. Donations in Don's name would be welcomed by the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital ( www.mptf.com ), which helps aging actors and entertainment industry veterans live with dignity and purpose.

