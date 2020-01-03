Ray Earl Meetze BLYTHEWOOD Ray Earl Meetze, 78, of Blythewood, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, SC, on October 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Frances Boulware and Earl Meetze. Ray worked as a Carpenter for Richland County School District Two for over 30 years, where he was known as the right-hand man who could accomplish anything. He loved to be at home with his family and enjoyed many weekend cooking days on his back porch. In his free time, Ray spent many days on his pontoon at the river. Survivors include his wife, Judy Rainwater Meetze; daughter, Rhonda Jean Meetze, and her son, Dustin Chaney; step-son, Jason Klaus Thonues, and his son, Joshua William Robinson; sister, Iris Meetze Brown (Walter); his beloved dog, Angel Grace; as well as many special cousins, nieces, a nephew and other extended family members. The service to celebrate Ray's life will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, January 4 th , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Mr. Thomas Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 3 o'clock. The family would like to express their thanks to Amedisys Hospice for all of their love and support. Ray will be remembered as a hardworking, loving, kind and devoted family man, who was humble and selfless to all. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020