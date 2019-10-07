Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Love Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 3:00 PM Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Nesbit "Buddy" Love, Sr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Mr. Ray Nesbit "Buddy" Love, Sr., will be held 3 o'clock, Wednesday, October 9th, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church with Dr. Jack Heinsohn and Chaplain Michael Driggers officiating. A private interment will be held in the church memorial gardens. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church atrium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Love passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5th, at his home following an extended illness. Born in Concord, NC, he was the son of the late Mumford C. Love, Sr. and Claudia Nesbit Love. He proudly served in the US Air Force-Strategic Air Command. Mr. Love received a degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University and was employed by Pratt Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, FL. On his way back to the Carolinas his career took him to Jackson, MS, with the Small Business Administration and then to Columbia, where he retired in 1992 after 26 years. Following retirement from the SBA, he was employed by the SC Legislative Council. Mr. Love was a Deacon and long-time member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. His leisure pursuits included golf, trips to the North Carolina mountains, and being "Pops" to his granddaughters. Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Janice Varner Love; sons, Ray Nesbit "Skip" Love, Jr. and Barry Nelson Love (Karen) all of Columbia; granddaughters, Emily Love and fiancé, Josh Collins, of Belton, SC, and Allyssa Love of Travelers Rest, SC; sisters-in-law, Patsy Love of Harrisburg, NC, and Judy Cook of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Stephen Canipe of Boone, NC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, MC Love, Jr.; sister-in-law, Margie Varner Canipe; and brother-in-law, Kenneth K. Cook, Sr. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities: Spring Valley Presbyterian Church (Music Department), 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29229, Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, or Tidewater Hospice, 2858 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Carolina, Tidewater Hospice, and special angels, Melva King, Gwendolyn Anderson, Jasmine Owens, and JaMeer Owens for the love, care, and support they have given Mr. Love and his family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

